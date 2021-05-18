Ansarullah plays key role in advancing Yemen popular movement

Ali-Akbar Velayati made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Spokesman for Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Mohammed Abdul Salam on Tue. and revealed organization of the virtual meeting by the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening (WAIA) in the presence of Islamic scholars and thinkers in supporting the Yemeni people.

Velayati reiterated that Ansarullah Movement has played an important role in the development and progress of popular movement in Yemen.

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments and bilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interests.

Turning to the movement of Yemeni people to confront and fight against conspiracies of enemies and realization of goals of great nation of this country, Velayati reiterated that Ansarullah Movement led by Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, has brought about many victories in progress of popular movement of Yemen.

Emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's position in support of Axis of Resistance and special emphasis of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in developing bilateral relations, Velayati expressed hope that talks and meetings would be held in the near future.

Spokesman for Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Mohammed Abdul Salam, for his turn, appreciated positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in defending the Islamic Ummah especially Palestine and said, “We trust the key role of Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the resistance movement including against aggression of Zionist regime.

MA/IRN84333942