Houthi warns to intensify attacks if Saudi siege continues

In a tweet on Sunday, he pointed to the new sanctions imposed by the US Department of Treasury against two Yemeni commanders of the Ansarullah Movement and wrote, “Sanctions do not frighten Yemeni fighters. If your siege and aggression continue, we may target places that some member countries of the aggressor coalition do not expect."

Last Thursday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Brigadier General Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghammari, chief of the Joint Chiefs of Yemen National Salvation Government for prolongation of civil war in this country and also Youssef al-Madani, Commander of Yemeni military forces for terrorism charges and endangering US citizens, national security and the economy.

