May 23, 2021, 1:40 PM

Houthi warns to intensify attacks if Saudi siege continues

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Mohammed Ali al-Houthi a member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen warned the Saudi-led coalition of intensifying attacks in case of continuation of its attacks against Yemen and siege of this country.

In a tweet on Sunday, he pointed to the new sanctions imposed by the US Department of Treasury against two Yemeni commanders of the Ansarullah Movement and wrote, “Sanctions do not frighten Yemeni fighters. If your siege and aggression continue, we may target places that some member countries of the aggressor coalition do not expect."

Last Thursday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Brigadier General Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghammari, chief of the Joint Chiefs of Yemen National Salvation Government for prolongation of civil war in this country and also Youssef al-Madani, Commander of Yemeni military forces for terrorism charges and endangering US citizens, national security and the economy.

