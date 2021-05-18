Yemeni people hold massive rally in support of Palestinians

In a massive rally held in Yemeni capital Sana’a to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and Resistance movement, a member of Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, emphasized that Saudi aggressor coalition should go with its planes to free Palestine and “we are ready to help Saudi Arabia in this line.”

Thousands of people in Yemen’s capital Sana’a staged a large-scale rally to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people and Resistance movement in the fight against the usurper regime of Israel, Almasirah reported.

He turned to the American-Zionist so-called “Deal of the Century” and said, “Missiles fired by the Resistance Front to Israel collapsed the so-called “Deal of the Century” in practice.

The Zionist regime’s forces are attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque and the occupied lands and territories and the Arab and Islamic nations must counter these attacks and stand by the Palestinian resistance groups, al-Houthi stressed.

Emphasizing that Palestinian people have firmly stood at the forefront of defending the Islamic Ummah against the Zionist regime, he said, “We appreciate the massive presence of Yemeni people in today's rally that conveyed its message to the Palestinian people.”

Saudi Arabia terms Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) a terrorist because this resistance movement is against the plans of the United States and the Zionist regime and foiled their malicious goals in the region, he added.

MA/FNA14000227000847