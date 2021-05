The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni air defense forces shot down the spy drone as it was on a reconnaissance mission over the region with a surface-to-air missile on Sunday.

Last Thursday, Saree also said in a tweet that Yemeni air defense forces and their allies shot down the spy drone belonging to the Saudi-led coalition with a surface-to-air missile.

