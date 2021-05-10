Resigned Yemeni gov. base targeted by missile

Military sources in Ma'rib province today reported a missile attack by the Yemeni army and popular committees on a special forces base of the resigned government.

According to the Al-Khabar Al-Yemeni website, the missile attack occurred when troops had gathered inside the base and were ready to be sent to the conflict areas. The attack killed dozens of military forces, including several commanders.

Local sources also said that the hospital in Ma'rib had declared a state of emergency and called on all doctors and medical staff to come to the hospital immediately.

Saudi coalition bases around and inside Ma'rib have been repeatedly targeted by rockets fired by the Yemeni army and Ansarullah since the liberation operation began.

Earlier, Mohammed al-Houthi, the head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee said that the liberation operation would be halted only if foreign forces, ISIL and al-Qaeda terrorist members left the Ma'rib province.

