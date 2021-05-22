VIDEO: Lebanese express happiness over Palestinians' victory

These motorcycle and automobile rallies were organized at the invitation of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, during which participants held Palestinian and resistance flags and patrolled the main streets.
TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Hundreds of Lebanese citizens took to streets in the southern suburbs of Beirut, as well as in the city of Al-Harmal, to celebrate the Palestinian victory over the Zionist regime.
These motorcycle and automobile rallies were organized at the invitation of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, during which participants held Palestinian and resistance flags and patrolled the main streets.
News Code 173747
Your Comment