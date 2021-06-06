US fabricated Sep 11 to target entire Islamic world: Houthi

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the remarks in a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of "Shout at the Arrogant Powers" day, during which he explained the possible goals of the United States after the September 11 attacks.

The United States with the help of Israel has always sought to destroy Arab and Islamic identities, according to Al-Houthi.

The Yemeni Ansarullah leader stressed that after 9/11, the United States went beyond the governments that ensured its interests as its main targets and it sought to use the attacks as a pretext to directly target the Muslim Ummah.

Al-Houthi described the normalization of relations between some Arab states with the Zionist regime as a disgrace and betrayal of the Palestinian people and said that friendship with the Zionists directly targeted the Islamic Umma.

The Yemeni leader added that the main goal of the US and Israel was to destroy the cultural identity of the Islamic Umma.

He stressed the need to get rid of dependence on the American and Zionist enemy and said, "Iran is always firm in its position in rejecting the US hegemony and the Palestinian resistance and Hezbollah have seriously thwarted the US and Israeli plots in the region."

Sayyid Abdul Malik al-Houthi went on to note that "As the US started its attempts after 9/11, Israel intensified its oppression of the Palestinian people."

