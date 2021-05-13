OIC should play more active role in Palestine developments

"The tragic events of the last few days and the crimes of the Zionist regime, more than ever, remind us of the need for unity and cooperation of Islamic countries to confront the Zionist coercion and occupation," said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in his telephone conversation with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.

"It is necessary for the Islamic countries to work together to defend the Palestinian people, and to confront the aggression and hostile and racist actions of the Zionist regime that we have witnessed in recent days and during the holy month of Ramadan," he added.

"The attacks and aggressions of the Zionist regime against the people of Palestine and Gaza Strip must stop immediately and we must not allow the Palestinian people to be oppressed anymore," Rouhani stressed.

Stating that the integration of Islamic countries with a Palestinian axis is a fundamental goal, the Iranian President said, "The Organization of Islamic Cooperation should play a more active role in the recent developments in Palestine because this organization was created primarily for the Palestinian crisis and Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Referring to the situation in Yemen and emphasizing that there is no military solution to the Yemeni crisis, Rouhani stressed the need for cooperation and efforts to resolve the crisis in the country.

Rouhani also pointed to the good and expanding relations between the two countries and the good bilateral approach that has been started in this field, emphasizing the development and deepening of relations in various political, economic and trade fields.

He also expressed hope that the implementation and operation of the 'Silk Road' project would lead to greater economic prosperity between the countries north and south of the Persian Gulf.

Appreciating the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the recent developments and conflicts in Palestine, Sheikh Tamim, for his part, said, "Qatar agrees with Iran in condemning and pursuing an end to the attacks on the Palestinians as soon as possible, and calls for the Organization of the Islamic Conference to play an effective role in this regard."

Reaffirming Iran's approach to the Yemeni conflict, he noted, "Qatar believes that there is no military solution to Yemen's problems, and all the actors in the Yemeni scene have come to the conclusion that the only solution to the crisis is to sit at the negotiating table."

Al Thani also praised the wise and prudent approach of the Iranian President in resolving regional and international issues.

ZZ/5211386