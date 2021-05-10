Yemeni army drone attack targets Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they have bombed an important target at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces said that Yemeni UAV unit targeted an important military center at Abha International Airport with a Qasef K2 UAV during an offensive operation, Almasirah reported.

He emphasized that the operation was conducted successfully and the target was hit accurately.

Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces said the attack was part of a legal response to the escalation of conflict and continuation of siege of Yemen by Saudi aggressor coalition.

