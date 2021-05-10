Bus bombing in Afghanistan leaves 11 dead, 28 wounded

At least 11 people have been killed and dozens injured after a roadside bomb struck a bus in Afghanistan’s southern Zabul province, the interior ministry said, Aljazeera reported.

The blast took place late on Sunday night, according to Zabul’s provincial governor’s spokesman Gul Islam Sial.

He added that 25 people were injured including women and children who were in critical condition.

Violence in the country has been rising sharply in recent weeks after the United States announced it would withdraw its troops from the country by September 11.

The Taliban announced late on Sunday that it would declare a three-day ceasefire for the Eid al-Fitr holiday later this week.

This is while another bomb explosion took place on Saturday that shook Kabul’s neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

The incident started with a car bomb explosion outside Sayed -ul- Shuhada High School in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon and was followed by two rocket attacks as sources explained.

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 injured.

