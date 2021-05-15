Deputy leader of a splinter group of Taliban dies of wounds

Mullah Abdul Mannan Niazi, the deputy leader of a splinter group of Taliban led by Mullah Rasul, has died of his injuries. He was wounded in a clash in western Herat province on Tuesday evening.

Deputy leader of splinter group Mullah Abdul Mannan Niazi was injured in a skirmish in western Herat province on Tuesday.

This group of the Taliban is led by Mullah Rasul, the incident reportedly happened at around 10 pm local time in the Guzara district of Herat province, according to the Khamaa Press news agency.

KI/PR