Iran strongly condemns deadly attack at wedding in Kabul

In a statement on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi slammed the heinous attack and extended condolences to the people and the government of Afghanistan, especially the families of the victims. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

He severely slammed the perpetrators of the inhumane crime as "the enemies of peace and security in Afghanistan", saying that Afghanistan is passing through a difficult and crucial period, which is filled with numerous hardships.

A bomb attack targeting a wedding in the Afghan capital of Kabul left at least 63 people dead and more than 180 others injured on Saturday.

In a statement, the Taliban militant group denied responsibility for the explosion at the wedding hall, which was located in a minority Shia neighborhood and packed with people celebrating a marriage.

Sources said the injured were taken to hospital for treatment and that the death toll may increase as many of those wounded are in critical conditions.

