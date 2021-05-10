Kabul blast US conspiracy to return insecurity to Afghanistan

Condemning bomb blast outside Kabul girl's high school, IRGC called this a great crime and the US conspiracy to revive Takfiri terrorism and return war and insecurity to Afghanistan.

The statement underlined that this horrific incident has taken place when the Americans claim they have started pulling their troops from Afghanistan, which is a false claim due to available evidence.

Naming the US as the main culprit for the recent horrific blast in Kabul, IRGC statement noted that Americans seek to suggest war and insecurity would be back to Afghanistan if their troops leave the country.

IRGC added that "The terrorist regime of the United States of America and the allies of the White House must put an end to their wars and evil malice against the Islamic Ummah, especially the oppressed nation of Afghanistan."

"World public opinion believes that the withdrawal of the Americans from West Asia will bring permanent security and peace to regional Muslim nations," it added.

The death toll in a bomb attack targeting schoolgirls in Kabul on Saturday has risen to 85, while the number of injured ones stands at 147, the latest report says.

HJ/5208840