Increasing death toll of explosion in Shia district in Kabul

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Above 55 people were killed in the attack in a Shia neighborhood in west Kabul and the number is still increasing.

The bombing on Saturday evening shook the city’s neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. The community, a religious minority in Afghanistan. The incident started with a car bomb explosion outside Sayed -ul- Shuhada High School in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon and was followed by two rocket attacks as sources explained.

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 injured.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning the attack, blaming the Taliban even as the group denied it.

The Taliban condemned the attack, apparently aimed at civilians, and denied any responsibility.