Abdullah reacts to Taliban declaration of ceasefire in Kabul

Abdullah Abdullah Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation in a statement in response to the Taliban's announcement of a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan on Monday said, "We believe that the solution to the current crisis in the country is to speed up negotiations, declare a permanent ceasefire and end war permanently."

In the past, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has declared a unilateral ceasefire on Eid al-Fitr and special occasions, Abdullah said, adding that restoration of temporary ceasefire on various occasions provides a brief opportunity for people to calm down but it is not a fundamental and permanent solution to the country's problem.

He reiterated that there is no military solution to the Afghan crisis.

The experience of the last four decades shows that version of violence and killing is not a solution in Afghanistan, rather it has added to the depth of crisis and conflict. For this reason, no group should make a miscalculation that results in more killings and violence, he stressed.

"We take this opportunity to call once again on Taliban to resume talks, a permanent ceasefire, a cessation of hostilities and bloodshed and to find a comprehensive, just, dignified and acceptable political solution for all parties," Abdullah Abdullah added.

