Ghani declares day of mourning for victims of school bombing

Dozens of people, mostly students, were killed in the Pul-i-Alam truck bombing and Saturday’s explosions at the Dasht-i-Barchi school in Kabul.

Ghani said on Sunday he had asked the first vice-president to provide cash assistance to the victims’ families, Pajhwok reported.

The attack on innocent people, especially students, was a crime against humanity, and the perpetrators were abhorred by the nation, he added.

Ghani said he had tasked his second vice-president with hammering out a security plan in consultation with the residents of the area and report back to him within two weeks.

On Sunday, security officials and victims’ families said the toll had risen to 68 dead and nearly 190 wounded.

Ghani said: “I declare Tuesday a national (day of) mourning to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Logar terrorist attack and the students in Kabul…”

Iran has strongly condemned Yesterday's deadly terrorist attack in Kabul and offered his condolences to the people of Afghanistan.

