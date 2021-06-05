  1. World
Jun 5, 2021, 2:54 PM

One killed, seven others missing in China coal mine collapse

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – A coal mine collapse in one of China's central provinces led to the killing of one person and left seven others missing.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported that one miner was killed and seven others were missing when a coal mine collapsed.

The incident took place in central China's Henan Province. The Beijing government is trying to closely monitor the security issues of coal mines, while the high price of this product tempts mine owners to exploit them as much as possible.

The "accidental outburst" happened at a coal mine run by Henan Hebi Coal and Electricity Co on Friday, CCTV said.

