May 11, 2021, 1:00 AM

MP condemns Kabul terrorist attack as barbaric crime

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – The chairman of the Iran-Afghanistan friendship group in Iranian Parliament condemned in a message terrorist attack on the Sayyid al-Shuhada school in the west of Kabul that killed more than 60 schoolgirls and their teachers.

Ali Jedi, the chairman of the Iran-Afghanistan friendship group in the Iranian Parliament described the recent terrorist explosion near the Sayyid al-Shuhada school in western Kabul, which killed more than 68 people and injured 200 more as a barbaric attack that its perpetrators are strangers to humanity.

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed his condolences to the Ambassador of Afghanistan in Tehran, the oppressed people of Afghanistan, as well as members of parliament and the government of Afghanistan.

Jedi further described the terror attack as a crime against humanity and added that the powers behind the terrorist groups are also an accomplice in committing such crimes.

He also said that such terrorist acts are aimed at undermining the will of the resilient people of Afghanistan to achieve peace and stability, adding that, but their attempts will not get anywhere and the people of Afghanistan will continue to take steps towards the development of their country.

