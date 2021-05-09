Zarif calls on all Afghans to unify against ISIL terrorists

“Today, we’re mourning the innocent and fasting little girls who were oppressively killed by ISIL terrorists”, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

He went on to say, “The terrorists who revealed that they are alien to Islam and humanity.”

For all those who are the lovers of Islam and Afghanistan, it is a time to end fratricide and unify against these stateless terrorists, Zarif also stressed.

The bombing on Saturday evening shook the city’s neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. The incident started with a car bomb explosion outside Sayed -ul- Shuhada High School in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon and was followed by two rocket attacks as sources explained.

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 injured.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning the attack, blaming the Taliban even as the group denied it.

The Taliban condemned the attack, apparently aimed at civilians, and denied any responsibility.

RHM/FNA14000219000547