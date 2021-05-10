People in Tehran to commemorate martyrs of Kabul recent blast

Tehranis will gather at 6:00 P.M, local time, in front of the Afghan embassy in Tehran, on Tuesday, May 11.

A car bomb was detonated in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school, and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic.

The area is home to a large community of Shiites from the Hazara ethnic minority, which has been targeted in the past by the Daesh terrorist group.

The death toll in a bomb attack targeting schoolgirls in Kabul on Saturday has risen to 85, Danish Hedayat, head of media for the second vice president of Afghanistan, told CNN on Monday.

Another 147 wounded people were wounded in the attack in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, said Hedayat.

There has been no official claim of responsibility yet. The Taliban has denied being behind the Saturday evening attack.

President Ashraf Ghani declared Tuesday a day of mourning for victims of the Kabul and Logar bombings.

In a statement on Mon. IRGC announced Kabul girls' school blast as the US conspiracy to return insecurity to Afghanistan.

