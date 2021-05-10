Afghanistan girls' school bomb attack: 232 injured, dead

The death toll in a bomb attack targeting schoolgirls in Kabul on Saturday has risen to 85, Danish Hedayat, head of media for the second vice president of Afghanistan, told CNN on Monday.

Another 147 wounded people were wounded in the attack in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, said Hedayat.

A car bomb was detonated in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school, and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic.

The area is home to a large community of Shiites from the Hazara ethnic minority, which has been targeted in the past by the Daesh terrorist group.

There has been no official claim of responsibility yet. The Taliban has denied being behind the Saturday evening attack.

President Ashraf Ghani declared Tuesday a day of mourning for victims of the Kabul and Logar bombings.

Ghani said: “I declare Tuesday a national (day of) mourning to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Logar terrorist attack and the students in Kabul…”

Pope Francis called the attack an "inhuman act" in remarks to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on Sunday.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack and expressed his deepest sympathies to the victims' families and to the Afghan government and people.

Iran has also strongly condemned Yesterday's deadly terrorist attack in Kabul and offered his condolences to the people of Afghanistan.

