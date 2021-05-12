Taliban overrun district near Kabul: report

The district in Wardak province is located 35 km west of the national capital Kabul, Xinhuanet reported.

"The Taliban captured Nirkh district of Wardak province following collision on Tuesday. The security forces made a tactical retreat from the district, in the west of provincial capital Maidan Shar," Ariana News TV quoted provincial governor Abdul Rahman Tariq as saying.

Local villagers told local media that at least 30 security forces members surrendered to the Taliban after heavy clashes in Nirkh on Tuesday as they did not receive reinforcement.

Details about possible casualties are still forthcoming amid the absence of any official statement.

Violence lingers in war-torn Afghanistan as the US and NATO troops are carrying out a pull-out plan.

Taliban Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said Sunday that the US has repeatedly violated the peace agreement reached with the Taliban in Qatar's capital of Doha in 2020.

