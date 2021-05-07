US agrees to lift bulk of sanctions: Iran top negotiator

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who leads Iran’s delegation in the Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA, said on Friday afternoon that the United States has agreed to lift the bulk of the sanctions on Iran.

Araghchi added that the Americans, which are not directly attending the talks, agree to return to the JCPOA as well.

"The news coming to us from the Americans is that they are also serious about returning to JCPOA. They have, so far, announced their readiness to lift a big part of their sanctions. Of course, in our opinion, it is not complete yet, and that is why the negotiations will continue until all our demands are met," Araghchi told Iran state TV or IRIB.

Iran's top negotiator made the remarks at the end of 4th round of talks between Iran and the remaining participants to the deal namely China, Russia, and the E3 (UK, France and Germany) known as the P4+1 group.

Araghchi added that "If our demands are met, the Islamic Republic of Iran is also quite serious about returning to the full JCPOA implementation."

He pointed out that the talks have nothing to do with the upcoming presidential elections in Iran.

He added that the talks will continue at the expert levels over the weekend, saying "Negotiations continue at the level of working groups and our experts will work round the clock if necessary."

The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that the working groups have started their work this afternoon and are continuing to work, adding that the JCPOA Joint Commission will convene again whenever necessary.

The head of the Iranian delegation further noted that "In any case, the heads of the delegations will be in Vienna and even on weekends to conduct expert talks in Vienna, and a joint commission meeting will be held whenever necessary."

