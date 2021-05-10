Grossi seeks to visit Tehran to extend IAEA inspections

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told Al-Arabiya on Monday that he will travel to Tehran to reach another agreement to discuss an extension of the IAEA inspections to the Iranian nuclear sites if the negotiating parties in Vienna do not reach an agreement by May 20.

Grossi's remarks came few days after the head of the Iranian delegation in Vienna talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) told Japanese NHK TV that his country may consider extending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency over inspections of its nuclear sites.

Araghchi and Grossi are believed to have discussed the issue of extending the inspections when they met on Thursday at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed hope that Washington could reach an agreement in the Vienna talks in order to extend the technical agreement between Iran and the IAEA, which expires at the end of this month.

Recently, "Bloomberg" also reported that the world powers are trying to revive the nuclear agreement with Iran before mid-May, which is the deadline set by Iran to continue the IAEA inspections.

The top Iranian negotiator Araghchi in the Vienna talks has already vowed that Iran will leave the talks if they take time and if it feels the other parties are killing time and seek protracted negotiations.

