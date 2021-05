Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi, who heads Iran’s delegation at Vienna nuclear talks arrived in Vienna today to attend the Joint Commission of the JCPOA.

Araghchi is scheduled to meet with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi tonight.

The Joint Commission of JCPOA will be held tomorrow in the presence of the Iranian negotiation team and the P4+1 (Germany, France, Russia, China, and Britain) in Vienna.

RHM/FNA14000216000518