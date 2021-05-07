  1. Politics
May 7, 2021, 10:00 AM

Araghchi meets with IAEA chief in Vienna for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on Thu. in Austrian capital Vienna.

The Iranian delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Vienna capital of Austria on Thu. to participate in the fourth round of negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The new round of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting is scheduled to be held in Vienna on Friday April 07.

Iran has emphasized that it will return to its suspended commitments on the JCPOA if the US removes all of the sanctions it has imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran.  

