Participants agree to intensify Vienna talks process: Ulyanov

"The Joint Commission of #JCPOA at its meeting today opened a new round of the talks on full restoration of the nuclear deal. The participants agreed on the need to intensify the process. The delegations seem to be ready to stay in Vienna as long as necessary to achieve the goal," said Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov on his Twitter account after attending the fourth round of talks between representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, which is officially known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany was held on Friday afternoon in Grand Hotel in Vienna.

According to earlier reports by media, in today's meeting, which lasted for an hour and a half, it was decided that expert and technical consultations and work on the draft agreement to begin immediately. The parties tasked the working groups to begin work on the draft texts.

At today's meeting, all parties reiterated their seriousness to reach a conclusion in the shortest possible time.

Iran has vowed that it will leave the negotiations if they take time and if it feels the other parties are killing time.

Iran's top negotiator Abbass Araghchi said after the 3rd round of the talks on May 1 that talks had entered a drafting stage.

KI/FNA14000217000420