'Onus is on US, not Iran': FM Zarif

"As we try to revive JCPOA in Vienna, it's necessary to remember how it all started. 3 years ago today, a disgraced buffoon violated US obligations under JCPOA & UNSCR 2231," Zarif said in a post on his Twitter account to blame the previous US administration for the crisis over the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).

The top Iranian diplomat referred to the ongoing talks between Iran and remaining parties to the JCPOA on reviving the deal in Vienna, calling on the Joe Biden administration to seize the opportunity and return his country to the deal to end the illegal US actions in dealing with JCPOA.

"Today, @POTUS has to decide whether US continues lawlessness or adheres to law. Onus is on US, not Iran," Zarif said.

KI