Ensuring Iranian nation interests, main goal in Vienna talks

Head of Iran’s negotiating team expressed hope that issues pertinent to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) could be resolved in shorter time possible.

Duration of talks is of second priority for the delegation as it is focusing on safeguarding the national interests as the first priority, he underlined.

He made the remarks after meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Vienna on Thursday night.

Araghchi said that the meetings of JCPOA Joint Commission will resume on Friday morning April 07.

Noting that it would be the fourth round of Vienna talks, he said the Iranian team will follow the process started in the previous three rounds.

“As I said before, we are on a specified path but there are serious obstacles ahead as well,” he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, “We have a long way ahead, the timing of which is impossible to imagine or predict, and it would be unrealistic if we want to enter into the timing discussion."

“Of course, we are trying to reach a final conclusion as soon as possible with regards to JCPOA but we will not rush unnecessarily, we will not rush to reduce the accuracy, and we will not allow the negotiations to be protracted, so that we will do our job and responsibility carefully,” Araghchi added.

