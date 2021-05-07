4th JCPOA Joint Commission meeting kicked off in Vienna

Like in the previous rounds of JCPOA talks, the Iranian delegation is headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting is chaired by the Deputy Secretary General of European Union External Action Service Enrique Mora.

It should be noted that bilateral meetings were held between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora on Friday before the 4th round of JCPOA talks is started.

