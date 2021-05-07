  1. Politics
4th JCPOA Joint Commission meeting kicked off in Vienna

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – The fourth round of JCPOA Joint Commission meeting began in the Grand Hotel in Vienna on Friday with the resumption of the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Like in the previous rounds of JCPOA talks, the Iranian delegation is headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting is chaired by the Deputy Secretary General of European Union External Action Service Enrique Mora.

It should be noted that bilateral meetings were held between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora on Friday before the 4th round of JCPOA talks is started.

