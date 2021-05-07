JCPOA expert groups to start work on drafting agreement

The fourth round of talks between representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, which is officially known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany was held on Friday afternoon in Grand Hotel in Vienna.

In the today's meeting which lasted for an hour and half, it was decided that expert and technical consultations and work on the draft texts to begin immediately.

At today's meeting, all parties reiterated their seriousness to achieve a result in the shortest possible time.

The talks are held between Iran and the P4+1 on reviving the JCPOA. The two sides have formed two working groups on the possible return of the United States to the deal and lifting of anti-Iran illegal sanctions, which the previous US administration imposed on Iran after moving out from the deal in May 2018, to return Iran back to full compliance with the accord.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leads Iran’s delegation which also includes representatives from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Oil Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in the Vienna talks.

The top Iranian negotiator arrived in Vienna last night and held a meeting with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Before today's meeting, Araghchi also held a bilateral meeting with Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora, who chairs the talks.

Iran has vowed that it will leave the negotiations if they take time and if it feels the other parties are killing time.

Tehran has also said that it will reverse course and will return to full abidance by the JCPOA commitments if the sanctions are fully lifted and the other parties are abiding by their commitments to the accord.

After the third round of the talks on May 1, the head of the Iranian delegation said that there was an agreement on the removal of sanctions on the majority of Iranian individuals and institutions.

KI/FNA14000217000398