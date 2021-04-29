Iran COVID-19 update: 19,899 new cases, 385 deaths

According to the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, a number of 385 people died of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran during the last 24 hours has reached 19,899 as 385 more Iranians have died from the disease.

The ministry put the total number of people in the nationwide infected with COVID-19 at 2,479,805.

Over the last 24 hours, 19,899 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 3,053 of them being hospitalized.

According to the report, 1,983,064 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,479,805 infected people.

As reported, 5,367 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 15,693,870 tests have so far been carried out in the country.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forced to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels as well as observing strictest anti-coronavirus and social-distancing protocols and guidelines.

So far, 789,465 people in the nationwide have been injected with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 204,126 people also received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

