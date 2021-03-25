Saudi fighter jets heavily bombed Yemen’s Sa’dah province

The crimes of Saudi coalition against the defenseless and innocent people of Yemen continues. Saudi aggressor fighters heavily bombed areas in Sa’dah province, Al-Ahad reported.

According to the report, many areas in Sa’dah province, that were targeted by Saudi airstrikes, have been residential areas. These attacks coincided with the widespread advance of the Resistance on the Ma'rib front.

Yesterday, Khalid al-Shaif, director of Yemen's Sana’a International Airport, announced extensive damage to the airport by a Saudi-led coalition.

In this regard, he said that economic losses due to the closure of Sana’a airport will reach $3.5 billion at large.

Meanwhile, the financial damage caused by the direct attacks on Sana’a International Airport has been estimated more than $150 million.

It should be noted that Saudi aggressor coalition announced a ban on flights at Sana’a Airport and its closure on August 9, 2016, and has targeted this airport several times during the last six years.

