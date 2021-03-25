  1. Politics
Mar 25, 2021, 12:26 PM

Saudi fighter jets heavily bombed Yemen’s Sa’dah province

Saudi fighter jets heavily bombed Yemen’s Sa’dah province

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – Following the extensive advancements of Yemeni Resistance forces on Ma’rib front, Saudi aggressor fighter jets heavily targeted residential areas in Sa’dah province.

The crimes of Saudi coalition against the defenseless and innocent people of Yemen continues. Saudi aggressor fighters heavily bombed areas in Sa’dah province, Al-Ahad reported.

According to the report, many areas in Sa’dah province, that were targeted by Saudi airstrikes, have been residential areas. These attacks coincided with the widespread advance of the Resistance on the Ma'rib front.

Yesterday, Khalid al-Shaif, director of Yemen's Sana’a International Airport, announced extensive damage to the airport by a Saudi-led coalition.

In this regard, he said that economic losses due to the closure of Sana’a airport will reach $3.5 billion at large.

Meanwhile, the financial damage caused by the direct attacks on Sana’a International Airport has been estimated more than $150 million.

It should be noted that Saudi aggressor coalition announced a ban on flights at Sana’a Airport and its closure on August 9, 2016, and has targeted this airport several times during the last six years.

MA/5175505

News Code 171396

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News