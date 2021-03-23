Saudi coalition fighters attack Sana'a airport

Yemeni Ansarullah media say Saudi coalition fighters have attacked several points in Sana'a, including Sana'a International Airport.

The news came hours after Saudi Arabia said Riyadh had prepared an initiative to end the war in Yemen.

The attack on Sana'a airport comes as the Saudi foreign minister said the Saudi coalition was ready to ease the siege on Sana'a airport as part of the initiative.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Saudi foreign minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, said the ceasefire proposed to the Houthis is envisioned “for the entire conflict”, including allowing for the main airport in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, to reopen, Aljazeera reported.

The proposal would also allow for fuel and food imports through the western port of Hodeidah – Yemen’s main port of entry – and restarting political negotiations between the Saudi Arabia-backed government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the Houthis.

