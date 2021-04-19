Yemen Ansarullah on verge of conquering Ma’rib strategic city

Army forces and popular committees are completing the process of controlling al-Balq al-Qabli mountain range overlooking Ma'rib Dam and Sarawat area in the west of the city, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The Yemeni Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the army and popular committees have taken control of Hama al-Hajili area and dragged the battle to al-Tuma al-Aliya and al-Tuma al-Sufli located at five kilometers away from headquarters of the 3rd military district affiliated with ousted Yemeni President Hadi’s forces in western part of Ma'rib.

According to the statement, Yemeni forces are besieging the city of Ma'rib from its western and southern entrances to enter the city.

