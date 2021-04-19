  1. Politics
Apr 20, 2021, 1:30 AM

Yemen Ansarullah on verge of conquering Ma’rib strategic city

Yemen Ansarullah on verge of conquering Ma’rib strategic city

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – The Yemeni Ministry of Defense announced that army and popular committees of the country are moving towards siege of strategic city of Ma'rib from two western and southern entrances.

Army forces and popular committees are completing the process of controlling al-Balq al-Qabli mountain range overlooking Ma'rib Dam and Sarawat area in the west of the city, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The Yemeni Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the army and popular committees have taken control of Hama al-Hajili area and dragged the battle to al-Tuma al-Aliya and al-Tuma al-Sufli located at five kilometers away from headquarters of the 3rd military district affiliated with ousted Yemeni President Hadi’s forces in western part of Ma'rib.

According to the statement, Yemeni forces are besieging the city of Ma'rib from its western and southern entrances to enter the city.

MA/5193269

News Code 172306
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172306/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News