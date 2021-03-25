Malicious goal of US-British-Israeli triangle in Yemen failed

Speaking on the occasion of 7th anniversary of Saudi-led coalition against Yemen entitled “National Day of Resistance and Perseverance” in a live televised speech on Thursday, he said, “We thank God Almighty for giving us the strength to resist the aggressors during all these years. Undoubtedly, without God's approval, we would not have been able to resist the aggressors with this level of facilities."

The Saudi coalition invaded Yemen six years ago in the middle of the night on March 26, 2015, he said, adding, “The Saudi-led coalition has committed crimes against the Yemeni people on its agenda. Their first crime was committed against the residents of Sana’a.”

The Saudis themselves acknowledged the invasion of Yemen. The Saudis claimed responsibility for their military invasion of Yemen from inside the United States. This action identified the aggressor as well as its supporter, he stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, leader of the Ansarullah movement pointed to foreign support for Saudi Arabia in its invasion of Yemen and stated that the United States and Britain provided the most support during the Saudi coalition's invasion of Yemen.

Abdul Malik al-Houthi stressed that before the military invasion of Yemen began, Israel incited others to commit military aggression against the Yemeni people and their revolution. Netanyahu was at the forefront of inciting others to invade Yemen.

In fact, it was the triangle of the United States, Britain and Israel that chose Saudi Arabia as the aggressor to Yemen. The UAE also had an aggression mission alongside Saudi Arabia. The triangle of the United States, Britain and Israel chose Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to avoid the costs and consequences of the Yemeni war.

In all cases in the region, the dependence of the UAE and Saudi Arabia on the United States of America is quite clear. The same dependence was shown in Yemen, and we see what they are doing on behalf of Washington., Yemen’s Ansarullah leader added.

MA/5175783