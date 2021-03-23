  1. Culture
"Yemen's humanitarian disaster" photo fair to be held

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – The anti-globalization movement of Russia, together with the Union of Yemeni Citizens, will hold a photo exhibition titled, “Six Years of War, Yemen's humanitarian disaster".

The event is designed to draw the attention of the world community to the tragic facts of the Yemeni conflict.

There will be presented the exposition of photographs showing the consequences of the military conflict, which killed hundreds of thousands of people. The destroyed infrastructure and the blockade of the country led to terrible consequences for the civilian population: every day in Yemen die up to ten children from bombing and diseases, which is absolutely unacceptable in the 21st century.

The event will be held on March 27, 2021 in Moscow, Russia.

