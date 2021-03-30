US proposal for Yemeni crisis not at favorable level: Houthi

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a senior Houthi Ansarollah Movement official, stressed on Monday that the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia and all coalition states are behind the war in Yemen.

In an interview with Arabic-language Russia Today, Houthi said that "What the United States has sent to Yemen through the Sultanate of Oman has not yet reached the favorable and realistic level."

He said that the United States is still far from the prospect of peace, stressing that what has been presented is just talk and there is no text in this regard.

The Ansarollah official stressed that the movement would support what the United Nations has announced.

Muscat, the capital of Oman, is witnessing a lot of political and diplomatic activities these days, and intensive talks are underway to find a political solution to end the Yemeni war.

