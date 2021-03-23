Iran censures crimes of Saudi-led coalition against Yemenis

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses severe criticism and hatred about the continuation of this great crime against the innocent people of Yemen at the beginning of the seventh year of military aggression by Saudi Arabia and the so-called coalition countries.

Six years have passed since Saudi Arabia and its coalition invaded Yemen.

During the last six years, the siege and military aggression have targeted 24 million people in Yemen, and dozens of people die every day due to bombardments, starvation, disease, lack of medicine, and lack of fuel in medical centers.

Even more unfortunate is that this brutal aggression and cowardly siege has not stopped for a moment, even under the outbreak of Covid 19 disease.

Undoubtedly, what is happening in Yemen, according to the figures announced by the international authorities and even according to the political and armed supporters of this inhuman aggression, includes all kinds of crimes and offences, international legal prosecution of which is one of the duties of affiliated international institutions and all defenders of freedom and human rights.

Despite numerous claims supporting the halt of aggression, the aggressors are still being supported and the military experts of some countries are hand in hand with Saudis in committing the crimes and murdering the Yemeni people.

In such a situation, the simultaneous establishment of a ceasefire and the lifting of the siege will pave the way for the continuation of this humanitarian catastrophe and will facilitate dialogue.

Since the beginning of the war, the Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized that there is no military solution to the Yemeni crisis and that Iran will support a peace plan based on ending aggression, a nationwide ceasefire, ending the occupation, lifting the economic blockade and starting political talks.

Yemenis must decide about their political future without foreign interference.

