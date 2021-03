In a tweet on Tuesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Six years of US-Saudi aggression against #Yemen/ Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said in response to the protest in Jeddah: We will destroy the Houthis in 15 days.”

He added: “War is not the solution, I said."

"We are waiting for the future, but the Yemeni solution is purely political."

“Today, the Yemeni resistance is victorious and the Saudi rulers are extremely confused,” he added.

