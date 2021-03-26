Saudi ‘Aramco’ targeted by 20 Yemeni missiles, drones: Saree

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the army and popular committees have targeted Saudi territory with 12 UAVs and eight ballistic missiles, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, the spokesman said that in this operation, military and vital military bases and structures belonging to Saudi Arabia were targeted.

During the operation, in addition to Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Oil Company, King Abdul Aziz Airbase in Dammam was also targeted, he added.

A spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces announced that Aramco Company was targeted with 12 Samad-3 drones and eight ‘Zulfiqar’, ‘Badr’ and ‘Sair’ missiles.

Yemen’s military positions in "Najran" and "Asir" in Saudi Arabia have been targeted with six "Qasef k2" UAVs.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces stressed that Yemeni resistance forces are ready for more intense military operations.

"As long as the siege and military aggression against Yemen continues, attacks of Yemeni forces will continue," Yahya Saree added.

