Iran COVID-19 update: 67 deaths, 7,040 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,445,326 with the death toll standing at 58,256.

According to Lari, 3,825 patients are in critical condition while 1,235,581 patients have recovered.

So far, 9,504,930 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 104 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,280,538 and recoveries amounting to 76,738,038.

FA/ 5138924