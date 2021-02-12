  1. Iran
Iran COVID-19 update: 7,298 cases, 58 deaths in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has announced 7,298 new COVID-19 cases and 58 new deaths in the past 24 hours in the country.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday afternoon, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,503,753.

She said that during the past 24 hours, as many as 58 new deaths have been recorded bringing the death toll to 58,809 so far.

The spokeswoman, fortunately, 1,285,014 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals so far, while 3,729 patients with Covid 19 are hospitalized in intensive care units (ICU).

So far, as many as 9,938,625 Covid 19 tests have been carried out in the country, according to Lari.

