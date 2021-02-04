Blinken calls for forming team for possible talks with Iran

Axios website claimed that Secretary of State Tony Blinken has asked newly appointed Iran envoy Rob Malley to form a negotiating team made up of diplomats and experts with a range of views on the path forward with Iran.

Those instructions indicate that the Biden administration is attempting to avoid groupthink when drafting its policies on Iran, while also signaling to critics that a diversity of views will be taken into consideration.

Blinken even asked Malley to bring in people who are “more hawkish” on Iran, according to a source close to the administration.

Malley is only beginning to form his new team. Once it's in place, he'll start to develop a strategy for re-engagement with Iran.

It should be noted that former US President Donald Trump Unilaterally withdraw the US from the Nuclear Deal and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2018.

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU.

FA/PR