44th Fajr Film Festival to open on Saturday

The 44th Fajr National Film Festival will begin on Saturday, January 31st, with the screening of the animated film "Guardians of the Sun," directed by Emad Rahmani and Mehrdad Mehrabi, at the Mellat Cinema Complex in the presence critics and cinema goers as well as journalists.

The 44th Fajr National Film Festival will run until February 11.

According to a report by Tehran Times, the poster for the festival, inspired by an iconic image of veteran actor Ali Nassirian from the film “The Stone Lion,” directed by Masoud Jafari Jozani, was unveiled earlier this month.

MNA