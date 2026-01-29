  1. Culture
  2. Culture
Jan 29, 2026, 4:08 PM

44th Fajr Film Festival to open on Saturday

44th Fajr Film Festival to open on Saturday

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The 44th Fajr National Film Festival will be inaugurated in Tehran on Saturday.

The 44th Fajr National Film Festival will begin on Saturday, January 31st, with the screening of the animated film "Guardians of the Sun," directed by Emad Rahmani and Mehrdad Mehrabi, at the Mellat Cinema Complex in the presence critics and cinema goers as well as journalists. 

The 44th Fajr National Film Festival will run until February 11. 

According to a report by Tehran Times, the poster for the festival, inspired by an iconic image of veteran actor Ali Nassirian from the film “The Stone Lion,” directed by Masoud Jafari Jozani, was unveiled earlier this month.

MNA

News ID 241198

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News