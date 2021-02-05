Mexican president tests negative after COVID illness

Lopez Obrador, who refused for months to wear a mask or abandon his cross-country tours, was said to have suffered mild symptoms, Aljazeera reported.

“I took an antigen test this morning and it came out negative,” said the 67-year-old president, who has a history of heart problems and hypertension, in a video on social media on Thursday.

Lopez Obrador underwent further testing, but the results were not yet available, authorities told a news conference.

“Of course I still have to wait a few more days, but I am already in good health. I am recovering well from COVID,” the president said.

He also thanked Mexicans and foreigners for the support.

“I will not stop thanking all of you, Mexicans and foreigners, who worried about my health, those who wanted me to move forward, those who prayed, those who sent me blessings, good vibes … Thank you very much, with all my heart,” Lopez Obrador added.

The left-wing leader, who had experienced brief episodes of low-grade fever and a slight headache, announced his illness on January 24.

Mexico has officially registered about 1.9 million coronavirus cases and more than 161,200 deaths, one of the world’s highest death tolls.

ZZ/PR