Rouhani felicitates Sri Lanka on Independence Day

Hassan Rouhani congratulated Sri Lanka Independence Day to the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the people of the country in a message on Thursday.

He further expressed hope that both sides expand bilateral relations in various fields.

He also wished his counterpart health and success, the people of Sri Lanka prosperity, and happiness.

National Day, also known as Independence Day, is a Sri Lankan national holiday celebrated annually on 4 February to commemorate the country’s political independence from British rule in 1948. Usually, the main celebration takes place in Colombo, where the President raises the national flag and delivers a nationally televised speech.

