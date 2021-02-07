Iran COVID-19 update: 57 deaths, 7,065 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,466,435 with the death toll standing at 58,469.

According to Lari, 3,789 patients are in critical condition while 1,253,554 patients have recovered.

So far, 9,667,260 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 106.4 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,321,761 and recoveries amounting to 78,062,307.

HJ/