Feb 4, 2021, 8:00 PM

Iran receives 1st batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – A Mahan airliner carrying the first delivery of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has landed at Tehran International Imam Khomeini Airport.

Russia delivered the first batch of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Iran on Thursday afternoon, 

The first delivery of the coronavirus vaccine, which had been delivered to the Iranian Mahan Air at Moscow Airport this morning, arrived at Imam Khomeini Airport a few minutes ago.

The shipment will be delivered to the Iranian Health Ministry. 

The Russian Sputnik V vaccines are said to be flown to Iran in three stages. According to the officials of the Iranian Ministry of Health, in the first step, 500,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine will be imported into the country.

So far, Iran has reported the number of total coronavirus cases in the country to be 1,438,286 with the death toll standing at 58,189.

News Code 169501
