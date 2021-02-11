  1. Politics
Iran COVID-19 update: 7,474 cases, 65 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,474 COVID-19 infections and 65 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,496,455 with the death toll standing at 58,751.

According to Lari, 3,735 patients are in critical condition while at least 1,278,857 patients have recovered.

So far, 9,885,913 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 107 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths nearing 2.3 million and recoveries amounting to 79 million.

